The top 10 assisters in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024-25: Saka, Yamal, De Ketalaere…

Creative wizards from Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG and Atalanta are among those who have notched the most assists across Europe’s major leagues in 2024-25 so far.

You’ll no doubt know the superstar goalscorers battling it out for this season’s European Golden Shoe, but what about those putting it on a plate for them?

Here are the 10 players who have notched the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues – Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga – so far this season.

For the full article, please click here.