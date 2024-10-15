The top 10 chance creators in the Premier League in 2024-25: Saka, Palmer, De Bruyne…

Big names from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are among some surprise packages when it comes to the Premier League’s top 10 chance creators so far in 2024-25.

The numbers don’t lie. Some of the top players in the English top flight are proving true to their reputations by consistently creating goalscoring opportunities. But there are also some less heralded players you might not expect to see.

Here are the 10 players who have registered the most ‘key passes’ (the final pass before a team-mate shoots at goal) in the Premier League so far this season. Where two players are tied, we’ve put them in order of the superior per-minute ratio.

Read the article at Planet Football.