The top 10 goalscorers in Copa America history: Where does Lionel Messi rank?

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time, but he’s still got a few players to leapfrog in the all-time Copa America top scorers list.

Copa America is one of the most prestigious international tournaments around and Messi will be hoping to win it with Argentina once again later this year.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 players with the most goals in Copa America history to see where Messi currently ranks.

Read the article at Planet Football.