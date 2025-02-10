The top 10 goalscorers in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024-25

We’re still getting used to a new era in which Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t continually dominate the European goalscoring charts.

Last season Harry Kane claimed his first European Golden Shoe, the award given out for the top goalscorer across the European leagues, but the Bayern Munich striker has his work cut out if he’s to retain it in 2024-25.

Here’s the full rundown of the top 10 goalscorers across Europe’s big five leagues so far this season – Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Premier League.

Read the article at Planet Football.