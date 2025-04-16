The top 10 goalscoring defenders of all time: Ramos, Koeman, Blanc…

Bayern Munich icon Franz Beckenbauer is arguably the most famous goalscoring defender in the history of football, but he doesn’t quite crack the top 10 for the most career goals notched by defenders.

But the list of football’s all-time greatest defenders features iconic names who represented clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Rangers.

Here are the top 10 goalscoring defenders in football history.

For the full article, please click here.