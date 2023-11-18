The top 10 hidden gems on Football Manager 2024 ft. Real Madrid & Galatasaray stars…

Football Manager 2024 is now out and we’ve searched through the database to find the 10 hidden gems you need to sign in your latest save.

Nothing quite tops the feeling of finding a hidden gem in an obscure league that you’d never previously heard of. The latest Football Manager is filled with them and we have all of the information you need.

Thanks to the work of FMScout, we have identified the top 10 hidden gems on Football Manager 2024 that you simply can’t go without.

Read the article at Planet Football.