The top 10 MLS chance creators of 2024: Does Lionel Messi make the cut?

Lionel Messi is top of the MLS assists chart with nine from just nine appearances this season, but he surprisingly doesn’t feature in the top 10 chance creators of 2024.

The 36-year-old’s nine assists have come from a total of 19 key passes (the final pass before a team-mate shoots at goal) in MLS so far this campaign, which places him 27th for that particular metric – behind the likes of Riqui Puig, Emil Forsberg and Ryan Gauld.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Messi creep up the chances created chart as the season progresses, given he was often somewhere around the top during his peak years in Europe.

