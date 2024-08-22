The top 10 Premier League goalscorers of the 2020s so far: Mohamed Salah leads the way…

We’re almost halfway through the 2020s. Bloody hell. More player-manager age than wonderkid these days, but that’s okay. World keeps spinning, the ball keeps moving, and goals keep being scored.

The Premier League has been extra goal-laden in the past decade or so. Defenders and goalkeepers are better on the ball than many a 1990s midfielder, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp distilled the ultra-high press down to a fine art, and VAR is dishing out penalties with the fervour and zeal of an Edinburgh Fringe cast handing out fliers on the Royal Mile.

Who’s scored the most goals so far in this terrifying decade, though? We’ve identified the top ten Premier League goalscorers of the 2020s so far. Who do you reckon makes the cut?

Read the article at Planet Football.