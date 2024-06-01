The top 20 European Cup/Champions League final goalscorers of all time: Messi, Ronaldo…

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are good at football. Naturally, they’ve both made their respective marks on Champions League finals, but they’re not the only ones to do so.

Big game ballers are the best kind of footballers. The ones who show up when it really matters. The ones who looked at the history books and, instead of perusing them with reverence, scribbled their names all over the pages and tossed them aside.

We’re going back to the start of the European Cup, all the way up to the modern-day Champions League, and we can tell you that neither Lionel nor Cristiano take the top spot. In fact, Leo doesn’t even make the top five.

For the full article, please click here.