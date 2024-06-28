The top knockout goalscorers in European Championship history: Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly absent…

Cristiano Ronaldo is miles ahead as the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the European Championships, having scored 14 Euros goals, but he’s surprisingly absent from the list of top knockout goalscorers with the vast majority of his total tally coming in the group stage.

The Portugal icon has famously never scored a World Cup knockout goal, so just three of his total 14 goals were scored in knockout matches – one in the semis against the Netherlands in 2004, one in the quarters against the Czech Republic in 2012 and one in the semis against Wales in 2016.

That relatively fallow return on the international stage stands in stark contrast to his status as the king of the Champions League knockout stages with an unbelievable 67 goals – only six fewer than he scored in the group stages.

Read the article at Planet Football.