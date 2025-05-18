The top seven head-to-head table in 2024-25: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool…

Arsenal have the best record against the Premier League’s top seven sides this season, having moved ahead of Liverpool in the head-to-head table following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Champions Liverpool have the best record in games involving the traditional ‘big six’ this season, but it’s worth asking the question of whether that still has relevance in 2025.

One of Tottenham and Manchester United will admittedly be playing in the Champions League next season but their league form has been dismal – they sit as low as 17th and 16th respectively. Newcastle United and Aston Villa, meanwhile, are now routinely challenging for Champions League qualification.

Read the article at Planet Football.