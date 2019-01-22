The transfer record progression of every Premier League club

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Owen and Alan Shearer of Newcastle look dejected after the Fulham scored during the Barclaycard Premiership match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on 10 September 2005, in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Michael Owen;Alan Shearer

This feature reveals the last five times every Premier League club has broken their transfer record, on whom, from where and for how much. Enjoy (laughing at/pitying Newcastle)…

Arsenal

Sylvain Wiltord – £13m (Bordeaux, August 2000)

Andrei Arshavin – £15m (Zenit St Petersburg, February 2009)

Mesut Ozil – £42.5m (Real Madrid, September 2013)

Alexandre Lacazette – £46.5m (Lyon, July 2017)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £55.5m (Borussia Dortmund, January 2018)

Two things to take away here: 1) Arsenal really like attacking players. 2) Unai Emery won’t be making his mark on this list any time soon.

Bourne mouth

Tyrone Mings – £8m (Ipswich, June 2015)

Benik Afobe – £10m (Wolves, January 2016)

Jordon Ibe – £15m (Liverpool, July 2016)

Nathan Ake – £20m (Chelsea, June 2017)

Jefferson Lerma – £25m (Levante, August 2018)

Bournemouth’s record signing at the time of their promotion in May 2015 was Tokelo Rantie for £2.5m. They are now completely and utterly (decimal) pointless.

Brighton

Mat Ryan – £5m (Valencia, June 2017)

Davy Propper – £10m (PSV, August 2017)

Jose Izquierdo – £13.5m (Club Brugge, August 2017)

Jurgen Locadia – £14m (PSV, January 2018)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh – £17m (AZ Alkmaar, July 2018)

And Brighton’s record signing at the time of their promotion in May 2017 was Shane Duffy for £4m. Chris Hughton quadruples that and adds a little extra for a lesser-seen squad player nowadays.

Burnley

Steven Defour – £7.3m (Anderlecht, August 2016)

Jeff Hendrick – £10.5m (Derby, August 2016)

Robbie Brady – £13m (Norwich, January 2017)

Chris Wood – £15m (Leeds, August 2017)

Ben Gibson – £15m (Middlesbrough, August 2018)

Burnley themselves described Ben Gibson as ‘a joint club record fee’ when he joined in August 2018. How very Claret to share that record between a massive centre-half and a massive striker.

Cardiff City

Michael Chopra – £4m (Sunderland, July 2009)

Andreas Cornelius – £7.5m (FC Copenhagen, July 2013)

Steven Caulker – £8m (Tottenham, July 2013)

Gary Medel – £11m (Sevilla, August 2013)

Emiliano Sala – £15m (Nantes, January 2019)

Cardiff’s last five record signings have been made by Dave Jones, Malky Mackay (3) and Neil Warnock. Either relegate them now or give them the title. We can’t decide which.

Chelsea

Michael Essien – £24.4m (Lyon, August 2005)

Andriy Shevchenko – £30.8m (AC Milan, May 2006)

Fernando Torres – £50m (Liverpool, January 2011)

Alvaro Morata – £58m (Real Madrid, July 2017)

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71m (Athletic Bilbao, August 2018)

After shithousing the signing of Jorginho for £57m to avoid him taking Alvaro Morata’s crown, Chelsea were forced to fully extricate their balls to bring in Kepa later that summer. The three strikers on this list scored 45 goals between them – £3.08m per goal.

Crystal Palace

Dwight Gayle – £4.5m (Peterborough, July 2013)

James McArthur – £7m (Wigan, September 2014)

Yohan Cabaye – £10m (PSG, July 2015)

Andros Townsend – £13m (Newcastle, July 2016)

Christian Benteke – £27m (Liverpool, August 2016)

Crystal Palace are one of three Premier League clubs whose current record signing cost more than double the previous holder. No idea what to do with that information.

Everton

Yakubu Aiyegbini – £11.3m (Middlesbrough, August 2007)

Marouane Fellaini – £15m (Standard Liege, September 2008)

Romelu Lukaku – £28m (Chelsea, July 2014)

Jordan Pickford – £30m (Sunderland, June 2017)

Gylfi Sigurdsson – £45m (Swansea, August 2017)

Richarlison (£40m) came close to dethroning Gylfi Sigurdsson after “spoiling” the entire transfer window last summer. Whoever does cost more than the Iceland international will knock Yakubu Aiyegbeni off this list, which no-one wants.

Fulham

Steed Malbranque – £4.5m (Lyon, July 2001)

Edwin van der Sar – £7m (Juventus, August 2001)

Steve Marlet – £11.5m (Lyon, August 2001)

Konstantinos Mitroglou – £12m (Olympiakos, January 2014)

Jean Michaël Seri – £25m (Nice, July 2018)

Remember when Fulham went absolutely radio rental after their last promotion in summer 2001? That, but multiplied, with some Felix-Magath-relegation-panicked Konstantinos Mitroglou thrown in.

Huddersfield Town

Laurent Depoitre – £3.5m (Porto, June 2017)

Aaron Mooy – £8m (Manchester City, June 2017)

Tom Ince – £8.5m (Derby, July 2017)

Steve Mounie – £11.5m (Montpellier, July 2017)

Terence Kongolo – £17.5m (Monaco, June 2018)

Huddersfield are one of four Premier League clubs whose current record signing is a defender. Mind you, Terence Kongolo has as many Premier League goals as Steve Mounie this season.

Leicester City

Leonardo Ulloa – £8m (Brighton, July 2014)

Shinji Okazaki – £9m (Mainz, June 2015)

Nampalys Mendy – £13m (Nice, July 2016)

Ahmed Musa – £16m (CSKA Moscow, July 2016)

Islam Slimani – £29.7m (Sporting, September 2016)

Leicester thought they were clever little Foxes by breaking their transfer record three times in the summer after they were crowned Premier League champions, didn’t they?

Liverpool

Fernando Torres – £20.2m (Atletico Madrid, July 2007)

Luis Suarez – £22.7m (Ajax, January 2011)

Andy Carroll – £35m (Newcastle, January 2011)

Mo Salah – £36.9m (Roma, June 2017)

Virgil van Dijk – £75m (Southampton, January 2018)

Liverpool can spend vast amounts of money quite well, can’t they? Four sensational deals and one absolute dud. Shame Virgil van Dijk is shite, really.

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero – £38m (Atletico Madrid, July 2011)

Raheem Sterling – £44m (Liverpool, July 2015)

Kevin de Bruyne – £54m (Wolfsburg, August 2015)

Aymeric Laporte – £57.2m (Athletic Bilbao, January 2018)

Riyad Mahrez – £60m (Leicester, July 2018)

How far Manchester City have come since Jô (£19m) was their record signing pre-Abu Dhabi United Group. Nagoya Grampus, by the way.

Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand – £29.3m (Leeds, July 2002)

Dimitar Berbatov – £30.8m (Tottenham, September 2008)

Juan Mata – £37.1m (Chelsea, January 2014)

Angel di Maria – £59.7m (Real Madrid, August 2014)

Paul Pogba – £89.3m (Juventus, August 2016)

Five club-record (and one world record) signings made by four different managers. Get the f**k in, David Moyes.

Newcastle United

Warren Barton – £4m (Wimbledon, June 1995)

Les Ferdinand – £6m (QPR, July 1995)

Faustino Asprilla – £6.7m (Parma, February 1996)

Alan Shearer – £15m (Blackburn, July 1996)

Michael Owen – £16m (Real Madrid, August 2005)

Fifteen current Premier League clubs have broken their transfer record at least five times since Newcastle last set theirs. Of the other five, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have broken theirs four times, while Fulham have spent more than £16m on four different players, including one from Newcastle.

Manchester United’s transfer record is the second-longest standing, a full 3,996 days after Newcastle signed Michael Owen. Good lord.

Southampton

Victor Wanyama – £12.5m (Celtic, July 2013)

Dani Osvaldo – £14.6m (Roma, August 2013)

Sofiane Boufal – £16m (Lille, August 2016)

Mario Lemina – £18.1m (Juventus, August 2017)

Guido Carillo – £19m (Monaco, January 2018)

Southampton will sign Danny Ings for £20m next summer as part of his loan deal from Liverpool. Don’t be surprised if they fast-track it just to banish the memory of Guido Carrillo from all their records.

Tottenham

Paulinho – £17m (Corinthians, July 2013)

Roberto Soldado – £26m (Valencia, August 2013)

Erik Lamela – £29m (Roma, August 2013)

Moussa Sissoko – £30m (Newcastle, September 2016)

Davinson Sanchez – £42m (Ajax, August 2017)

Two of Tottenham’s last seven signings were club-record deals. Deal with it.

Watford

Etienne Capoue – £6.3m (Tottenham, July 2015)

Abdoulaye Doucouré – £8m (Rennes, February 2016)

Isaac Success – £12.5m (Granada, July 2016)

Roberto Pereyra – £13m (Juventus, August 2016)

Andre Gray – £18.5m (Burnley, August 2017)

Quique Sánchez Flores and Walter Mazzarri signed two of these each, and Marco Silva accounts for the other. a) Poor Javi Gracia, and b) Watford are weird.

West Ham

Matt Jarvis – £10.75m (Wolves, August 2012)

Andy Carroll – £15m (Liverpool, June 2013)

Andre Ayew – £20.7m (Swansea, August 2016)

Marko Arnautovic – £25m (Stoke, August 2017)

Felipe Anderson – £35m (Lazio, July 2018)

One or both of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano probably belong here somewhere, but we’ve no sodding idea of their actual fees. Mind you, to go from Matt Jarvis to Felipe Anderson in less than six years is mightily impressive.

Wolves

Ivan Cavaleiro – £7m (Monaco, August 2016)

Helder Costa – £13m (Benfica, January 2017)

Ruben Neves – £15.8m (Porto, July 2017)

Rui Patricio – £16m (Sporting, June 2018)

Adama Traore – £18m (Middlesbrough, August 2018)

Before August 2016, Wolves’ record signing was Kevin Doyle (£6.5m), who finally broke the ten-year reign of Ade Akinbiyi (£3.5m) in June 2009. Then Jorge Mendes happened a bit.