The transfer record progression of every Premier League club

This feature reveals the last five times every Premier League club has broken their transfer record, on whom, from where and for how much…

ARSENAL

Andrei Arshavin – £15m (Zenit St Petersburg, February 2009)

Mesut Ozil – £42.5m (Real Madrid, September 2013)

Alexandre Lacazette – £46.5m (Lyon, July 2017)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £55.5m (Borussia Dortmund, January 2018)

Nicolas Pepe – £75m (Lille, August 2019)

Who wold have predicted that Arsenal could have smashed their transfer record for a player who cost more than their total budget?

ASTON VILLA

Juan Pablo Angel – £9.5m (River Plate, January 2001)

James Milner – £10m (Newcastle, August 2008)

Stewart Downing – £12m (July 2009)

Darren Bent – £18m (January 2011)

Wesley Moraes – £22m (June 2019)

They waited seven years to replace Juan Pablo Angel, and eight to find the successor to Darren Bent’s crown. Good old Villa.

BOURNEMOUTH

Tyrone Mings – £8m (Ipswich, June 2015)

Benik Afobe – £10m (Wolves, January 2016)

Jordon Ibe – £15m (Liverpool, July 2016)

Nathan Ake – £20m (Chelsea, June 2017)

Jefferson Lerma – £25m (Levante, August 2018)

Bournemouth’s record signing at the time of their promotion in May 2015 was Tokelo Rantie for £2.5m. They are now completely and utterly (decimal) pointless.

BRIGHTON

Mat Ryan – £5m (Valencia, June 2017)

Davy Propper – £10m (PSV, August 2017)

Jose Izquierdo – £13.5m (Club Brugge, August 2017)

Jurgen Locadia – £14m (PSV, January 2018)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh – £17m (AZ Alkmaar, July 2018)

And Brighton’s record signing at the time of their promotion in May 2017 was Shane Duffy for £4m. Graham Potter was knocking about in Sweden.

BURNLEY

Steven Defour – £7.3m (Anderlecht, August 2016)

Jeff Hendrick – £10.5m (Derby, August 2016)

Robbie Brady – £13m (Norwich, January 2017)

Chris Wood – £15m (Leeds, August 2017)

Ben Gibson – £15m (Middlesbrough, August 2018)

Burnley themselves described Ben Gibson as ‘a joint club record fee’ when he joined in August 2018. How very Claret to share that between a massive centre-half and a massive striker.

CHELSEA

Michael Essien – £24.4m (Lyon, August 2005)

Andriy Shevchenko – £30.8m (AC Milan, May 2006)

Fernando Torres – £50m (Liverpool, January 2011)

Alvaro Morata – £58m (Real Madrid, July 2017)

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71m (Athletic Bilbao, August 2018)

After shithousing the signing of Jorginho for £57m to avoid him taking Alvaro Morata’s crown, Chelsea were forced to fully extricate their balls to bring in Kepa later that summer. The three strikers on this list scored 45 goals between them – £3.08m per goal.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Dwight Gayle – £4.5m (Peterborough, July 2013)

James McArthur – £7m (Wigan, September 2014)

Yohan Cabaye – £10m (PSG, July 2015)

Andros Townsend – £13m (Newcastle, July 2016)

Christian Benteke – £27m (Liverpool, August 2016)

Crystal Palace are one of three Premier League clubs whose current record signing cost more than double the previous holder. No idea what to do with that information.

EVERTON

Yakubu Aiyegbini – £11.3m (Middlesbrough, August 2007)

Marouane Fellaini – £15m (Standard Liege, September 2008)

Romelu Lukaku – £28m (Chelsea, July 2014)

Jordan Pickford – £30m (Sunderland, June 2017)

Gylfi Sigurdsson – £45m (Swansea, August 2017)

Richarlison (£40m) came close to dethroning Gylfi Sigurdsson after “spoiling” the entire transfer window last summer. Whoever does cost more than the Iceland international will knock Yakubu Aiyegbeni off this list, which no-one wants.

LEICESTER

Nampalys Mendy – £13m (Nice, July 2016)

Ahmed Musa – £16m (CSKA Moscow, July 2016)

Islam Slimani – £29.7m (Sporting, September 2016)

Ayoze Perez – £30m (Newcastle, July 2019)

Youri Tielemans – £40m (Monaco, July 2019)

Leicester thought they were clever little Foxes by breaking their transfer record three times in the summer after they were crowned Premier League champions, didn’t they? Silly sods.

LIVERPOOL

Fernando Torres – £20.2m (Atletico Madrid, July 2007)

Luis Suarez – £22.7m (Ajax, January 2011)

Andy Carroll – £35m (Newcastle, January 2011)

Mo Salah – £36.9m (Roma, June 2017)

Virgil van Dijk – £75m (Southampton, January 2018)

Liverpool can spend vast amounts of money quite well, can’t they? Four sensational deals and one absolute dud. Shame Virgil van Dijk is shite, really.

MANCHESTER CITY

Raheem Sterling – £44m (Liverpool, July 2015)

Kevin de Bruyne – £54m (Wolfsburg, August 2015)

Aymeric Laporte – £57.2m (Athletic Bilbao, January 2018)

Riyad Mahrez – £60m (Leicester, July 2018)

Rodri – £62.8m (Atletico Madrid, July 2019)

How far Manchester City have come since Jô (£19m) was their record signing pre-Abu Dhabi United Group. Nagoya Grampus, by the way.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Rio Ferdinand – £29.3m (Leeds, July 2002)

Dimitar Berbatov – £30.8m (Tottenham, September 2008)

Juan Mata – £37.1m (Chelsea, January 2014)

Angel di Maria – £59.7m (Real Madrid, August 2014)

Paul Pogba – £89.3m (Juventus, August 2016)

Five club-record (and one world record) signings made by four different managers. Get the f**k in, David Moyes.

NEWCASTLE

Faustino Asprilla – £6.7m (Parma, February 1996)

Alan Shearer – £15m (Blackburn, July 1996)

Michael Owen – £16m (Real Madrid, August 2005)

Miguel Almiron – £20m (Atlanta United, January 2019)

Joelinton – £40m (Hoffenheim, July 2019)

It turns out that Newcastle record signings are like buses…

NORWICH

Jon Newsome – £1m (Leeds United, July 1994)

Dean Ashton – £3m (Crewe, January 2005)

Robert Earnshaw – £3.5m (West Brom, January 2006)

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel – £8.5m (Sporting Lisbon, July 2013)

Steven Naismith – £8.5m (Everton, January 2016)

Just look at those names. One goal in 25 Premier League games for RVW, by the way. Oh and one in 13 for Naismith. No wonder they are hesitant about breaking it again.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

John Egan – £4.1m (Brentford, July 2018)

Luke Freeman – £5m (QPR, July 2019)

Callum Robinson – £7m (Preston, July 2019)

Lys Mousset – £10m (Bournemouth, July 2019)

Oli McBurnie – £20m (Swansea City, August 2019)

Four times this summer for four players with just a few Premier League starts between them. Best of luck…

SOUTHAMPTON

Dani Osvaldo – £14.6m (Roma, August 2013)

Sofiane Boufal – £16m (Lille, August 2016)

Mario Lemina – £18.1m (Juventus, August 2017)

Guido Carillo – £19m (Monaco, January 2018)

Danny Ings – £20m (Liverpool, July 2019)

The best thing about Southampton making their loan move for Danny Ings permanent is that Guido Carillo is expunged from the record books. Mind you, he will be back from Leganes on loan soon…

TOTTENHAM

Roberto Soldado – £26m (Valencia, August 2013)

Erik Lamela – £29m (Roma, August 2013)

Moussa Sissoko – £30m (Newcastle, September 2016)

Davinson Sanchez – £42m (Ajax, August 2017)

Tanguy Ndombele – £53.7m (Lyon, July 2019)

They are a big club, you know. Deal with it.

WATFORD

Etienne Capoue – £6.3m (Tottenham, July 2015)

Abdoulaye Doucouré – £8m (Rennes, February 2016)

Isaac Success – £12.5m (Granada, July 2016)

Roberto Pereyra – £13m (Juventus, August 2016)

Andre Gray – £18.5m (Burnley, August 2017)

Quique Sánchez Flores and Walter Mazzarri signed two of these each, and Marco Silva accounts for the other. a) Poor Javi Gracia, and b) Watford are weird and wonderful.

WEST HAM

Andy Carroll – £15m (Liverpool, June 2013)

Andre Ayew – £20.7m (Swansea, August 2016)

Marko Arnautovic – £25m (Stoke, August 2017)

Felipe Anderson – £36m (Lazio, July 2018)

Sebastien Haller – £45m (Eintracht Frankfurt)

One or both of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano probably belong here somewhere, but we’ve no sodding idea of their actual fees. But the good news is that West Ham finally have the £40m striker they have craved.

WOLVES

Helder Costa – £13m (Benfica, January 2017)

Ruben Neves – £15.8m (Porto, July 2017)

Rui Patricio – £16m (Sporting, June 2018)

Adama Traore – £18m (Middlesbrough, August 2018)

Raul Jimenez – £30m (Benfica, June 2019)

Jonny equalled Adama Traore’s £18m fee when his loan move was made permanent in January. It is all a far cry from pre-August 2016, when Wolves’ record signing was Kevin Doyle (£6.5m), who finally broke the ten-year reign of Ade Akinbiyi (£3.5m) in June 2009.