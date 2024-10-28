The two current Premier League managers that Ruud van Nistelrooy has already beaten

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been confirmed as Manchester United’s interim manager following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

The former United forward returned to the club as an assistant coach this summer as the newly formed hierarchy at the club sought to bolster their coaching options in a bid to help Ten Hag, but now finds himself in the hot seat while they search for a new manager.

Ten Hag’s exit was confirmed the day after United lost 2-1 away to West Ham, who themselves had not won in the Premier League all season heading into the fixture.

