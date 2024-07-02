The two goalkeepers who have saved penalties against Cristiano Ronaldo AND Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi tend to be pretty prolific from the penalty spot, but even they have been guilty of squandering the odd spot kick every now and again.

For context, Ronaldo has a penalty conversion rate of 84.4% and Messi’s record is slightly inferior at 78%.

In recent years, both players have been sharp-shooters when it comes to converting from the spot. Ronaldo has scored 13 of his last 14 spot kicks and Messi hasn’t missed a penalty in almost two years now.

For the full article, please click here.