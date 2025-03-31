The wild La Liga table since Real Betis signed Antony on loan from Man Utd

It’s safe to say that Antony has been a flop for Manchester United, but since joining Real Betis on loan, the Brazilian winger has managed to turn his fortunes around.

After being deemed surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, United made the decision to loan the Brazilian out in the January window.

Expectations weren’t exactly sky-high when he joined Real Betis, but boy has he been proving the doubters wrong since then.

Read the article at Planet Football.