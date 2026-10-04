Arsenal told one vulnerability that could cost them back-to-back Premier League titles

Arsenal warned over factor that could cost them the title

Theo Walcott has named the one vulnerability he believes his old side Arsenal have that could stop them going back-to-back and winning the Premier League title again.

The Gunners have made a strong start to their title defence, although their momentum did grind to a shock halt at Brighton before the international break as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat on the south coast.

Arsenal remain just three points behind leaders Manchester City, but Walcott insists his former team must improve their away form if they are to make club history and win the Premier League title in successive seasons for the first time.

“They remain a little vulnerable away from home,” Walcott said on talkSPORT Drive.

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“I like Tzolis, but from what I’ve seen away from home, I haven’t been as impressed.

“It’s difficult to really shine away from home. You can have those players that are great at home or great at training, but can’t [do it] away when it really matters.

“Don’t play him, play someone else, play someone who is going to work for the team or do something different.”

Despite his fears, Walcott still believes Arsenal have more than enough quality to win more silverware this season.

“I think they are exceptional and I do feel they’ve got everything to retain it,” Walcott added.

“But it’s not going to be easy, because they’ll want to win the Champions League.”

The Gunners are back in action when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on October 10.

Arsenal closing in on new Rice deal

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is reportedly closing in on signing a new Arsenal contract, though David Raya’s future is uncertain after a ‘surprising development’.

After their title win last season, the Gunners have been looking to secure their future by getting key individuals to sign contract extensions, with Mikel Arteta, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri among those to pen new deals in recent months.

Arsenal are not stopping there, with a new report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims that they are ‘advancing’ on a new deal for Rice.

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It is said that an agreement has not yet been reached between the club and player, but there is ‘optimism’ that a deal can be ‘done soon’.

The same report claims new deals are also possible for Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Raya, though there has been a ‘surprising development’ with the goalkeeper.