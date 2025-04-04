‘These will be my final months’ – Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne reveals he’s leaving

Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season in an emotional statement.

There have been rumours over the last 12 months that the Belgium international could be leaving for Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer or another foreign league.

His decision has probably been made easier by the Citizens’ performances this season with the reigning Premier League champions currently fifth in the table.

Man City only have a chance of winning the FA Cup before the end of the season to add to De Bruyne incredible stack of trophies in Manchester.

De Bruyne has scored 106 goals in 413 matches in all competitions with the Belgian winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one Champions League during his time at the Etihad.

And, on Friday, De Bruyne released a statement on social media confirming that he will leave the club with it being the right “time to say goodbye”.

In an emotional letter to fans, De Bruyne said: ‘Dear Manchester, Seeing this you probably realise where this is heading. So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

‘Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here, and you deserve to hear it from me first.

‘Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing this dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.

‘Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are all grateful for what this place has meant to our family. “Manchester” will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

‘This will always be our HOME.

‘We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.

‘Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

‘Let’s enjoy these last moments together!’

‘Much love, KDB.’

Man City could regret their decision to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea even more now with Gus Poyet insisting he would start ahead of De Bruyne right now.

Poyet said recently: “When I watched Cole Palmer at Manchester City, I thought he was a good player and had some potential. Now he’s at Chelsea, he has transcended into a special talent. In my opinion, he starts for every Premier League team – he’s that good. Right now, for me, he even starts for Man City ahead of Kevin de Bruyne.

“When you have a player of that quality, you have to find a way to get him on the pitch for as long as possible – it almost doesn’t matter what position he plays in. I know Chelsea have struggled a bit lately in terms of results, but he started the season so well and has shown Man City what they lost by selling him.”