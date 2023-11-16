‘They will have to’ – Arsenal legend urges Arteta to sign 20-goal striker ahead of Chelsea

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has told Mikel Arteta that he should bring in a new striker in January if he wants to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, picking up 27 points from 12 matches so far. They currently sit joint-second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Despite their early success, many pundits have questioned whether Arsenal have enough quality in their squad to lift the title, especially in the striker department.

Eddie Nketiah has started the season well, netting an impressive five goals in 12 Premier League matches so far.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled somewhat, though. He has scored just one goal in seven league appearances, and has already missed five league matches due to injury.

Bringing in a new striker could, therefore, be a smart move for Arsenal in January. Campbell named Brentford star Ivan Toney as one player that Arteta should be looking at.

Toney scored 20 Premier League goals for the Bees last season and a number of top clubs are interested in signing him this winter, including Chelsea.

Campbell has now told his former club Arsenal that he would be a great signing for them.

“In the end, they will have to decide by January, do they need a centre forward. 20 to 25 goals in the Premier League. You know, in those big, tight games. I think it will help them,” Campbell told The Mirror.

When asked which striker Arsenal should sign, Campbell initially said Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, before admitting he would be too expensive.

Then, he added: “There’s Ivan [Toney]. I think they’re good [in other areas of the pitch].

“Centre-forward is one thing they might need to look at and see the possibilities, see what’s out there, or wait until next season.

“But if the right person comes along, an out-and-out striker, that can unlock those tight games, knows what to do in those positions, and also keeps defence occupied to then free up other people, they should maybe look at it Christmas time – if not, definitely next season.”

Recent reports suggest that Brentford will demand a fee in excess of £80m for Toney this winter.

Whether or not Arsenal are willing to match that price tag after spending big during the summer window, remains to be seen.

