‘They won’t accept it’ – Pochettino fate only delayed as pundit names threshold for Chelsea sack

Dean Saunders believes Chelsea “won’t accept” being 10th, and Mauricio Pochettino remains on the chopping block, he just delays his fate for “another two weeks” with every win.

None of the managers at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly became chairman have dealt particularly well with the swelling of the squad. Boehly has sanctioned £1billion worth of signings since the summer of 2022.

While that should mean for a quality side, it means there are ample options, and a lot of players to not gel together. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season, and currently find themselves 10th.

After such a spend, Saunders does not believe Chelsea will accept being so low down the table, and Pochettino has only swept the pressure aside slightly after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

“If they’d have lost last night then he would have been [under pressure]. Chelsea can’t be 10th in the league when you’ve spent £1billion. They’re not going to accept it, the owners or the fans,” Saunders said on talkSPORT.

“So every time he gets three points it gives him another two weeks to work on the training pitch with Mudryk and people like that. Getting them and knocking them into shape.

“Like you said, I’m not sure whether the centre-forward is good enough to play for Chelsea. They really need another striker.”

His colleague, Jamie O’Hara, believes even more money must be spent in forward areas, despite Nicolas Jackson and Chrisopher Nkunku setting the Blues back a combined £84million in the summer.

“And then they need to spend even more. I speak to [Jason] Cundy about it all the time and he’s like, ‘we’ve got to spend more money,’ and as bad as it sounds because they’ve spent an awful lot of money but they do!” O’Hara said.

“They actually do, because they haven’t got a striker that’s going to get you 20, 30 goals a season and they need a goalkeeper because they’ve got players playing in goal that you’re like, they’re not good enough, nowhere near good enough.”

Boehly will likely sanction more spending, though that will surely have to mean the sales of some players in order to conform with Financial FairPlay regulations, meaning the club’s identity will continue to be altered.

READ MORE: Pochettino tells Chelsea pair ‘you need to fight’ as Blues boss bemoans ‘slow’ display vs Palace