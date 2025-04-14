Gary Neville was critical of Ruben Amorim’s system on Sunday, labelling it a ‘problem’ while also calling out Man United’s players for being ‘so below the standard.’

The ex-Man United right-back was typically melancholy as he gave his thoughts on United’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on an NBC Sports broadcast.

“They’re not a very good team, simple as that,” Neville told NBC Sports.

“The problem with this group of players is they’re giving it their all. I don’t think there’s a lack of effort. They’re so below the standard and quality you need at that football club all over the pitch.

“Other than (Bruno) Fernandes, Amad maybe, I can’t think of any of them I would hang my hat on. It’s a really desperate situation because the squad is so poor in quality. They’ve got old players, they’ve got young players who are nowhere near it, they have a group in the middle… it’s a worrying situation.”

United were somewhat competitive in the early stages at St James’ Park and drew level when Alejandro Garnacho spearheaded a classy break-away goal.

But the Red Devils never managed to halt Newcastle’s momentum, crumbling to concede three goals in a dismal second-half display.

Neville also criticised a failing system and highlighted the need for major recruitment in the summer.

Neville continued: “The system is a problem. I have asked this question for two months: who are the natural wing-backs, players good enough going forwards who have great energy and players good enough going back? Who are these two players that play behind the striker?

“They need a centre-forward to carry the line – who is that player that is available who would go to Man United? There are seven or eight teams at the top of the league who need a striker. You aren’t going to Man United ahead of Liverpool or Arsenal. There are massive issues.

“Honestly, you don’t know where to start or build the first step from. There’s a serious amount of time required and good recruitment for that club to get right.”