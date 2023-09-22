Thiago Silva ‘crosses line into sulking’ at Chelsea as centre-back ‘fumes’ under Pochettino

Thiago Silva has reportedly ‘crossed the line into sulking’ at Chelsea, as the centre-back ‘fumes’ at the slow start under Mauricio Pochettino.

Silva has played every minute for the Blues in the Premier League this season, in which they’ve conceded just five goals, but also only five points.

The Brazilian has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch, with his exasperation particularly clear against Bournemouth as he shouted “come on!” for all to hear as he waited for one of his teammates to move for him to pass to.

And The Telegraph report that his ‘high standards’ both on the pitch and in training have ‘crossed the line’ on occasion.

The report reads:

‘Silva has not been shy to tell his managers how he feels the team should be set up and play, particularly as he eyes a transition into coaching when he finally hangs up his boots. He is demanding at the training ground and on the pitch, but his high standards can also, sources claim, cross the line into sulking when he does not feel they are being met. ‘While some players idled their way through the final embarrassing weeks of last season, Silva fumed and the slow start to this campaign appears to have done nothing to improve his mood.’

The 39-year-old also took to social media following the home defeat to Nottingham Forest to bite back at a supporter on social media.

The fan claimed Silva should be dropped because Pochettino was having to play a back five to “shoehorn” him into the team.

Silva responded: “If you look closely at the game, we are playing with a line of four my friend! But there’s no problem in assuming that I’m also responsible for the defeat. Put the pressure on me. No problem yesterday.”

The imminent return of Benoit Badiashile from injury could see Silva lose his place in the team with many Chelsea fans suggesting the team is suffering as the defence has to sit relatively deep to cope with the veteran’s lack of pace.

