Thiago Silva in for injured Stones: Chelsea – Man City combined XI dominated by Guardiola’s men

The big clash of the weekend is at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea hosting Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup winners Manchester City.

Should a team that finished 12th in the Premier League last season have any players in a combined XI with the Treble winners? Probably not. Should a team that has spent over £1billion on new players in the space of a year have any players in a combined XI with the Treble winners? Probably. Is this an attempt to justify our two inclusions? Definitely.

Unsurprisingly dominated by Manchester City players, here is our combined XI of the two sides…

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

Choosing between Ederson and Robert Sanchez is a nice, relaxed way to kick things off.

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Choosing between Kyle Walker and Reece James is not, however.

On his day, I truly believe James is the best right-back in world football. Unfortunately for him and Chelsea, his day comes around far too infrequently. Injuries have greatly hindered his development as a player and one of Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest tasks at Stamford Bridge is how he manages Walker’s England teammate.

There is also an argument for Walker being the best right-back in world football. Isn’t it fascinating how England potentially have the three best right-backs in world football? Add Kieran Trippier into the equation and there is a genuine argument for Gareth Southgate having the four best in that position.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

City’s Portuguese bully has been mightily impressive since joining the Manchester club in the summer of 2020. They paid a lot of money for Ruben Dias, but it has most certainly been worth it.

The 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season never misses out on one of these combined XIs, no matter the opposition.

CB: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)



Thiago Silva would have missed out if John Stones was fit and available. He is not. So the experienced Brazilian gets the nod, as he did in our Tottenham – Chelsea combined XI.

At the age of 39, the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan centre-back is a top professional and outstanding defender.

LB: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

The best young player at the 2022 World Cup (yes, not Enzo Fernandez) has settled in very nicely under Pep Guardiola, which cannot be said for a lot of players.

Nathan Ake is quite unlucky not to get in given the fact he has barely put a foot wrong since the start of last season.

DM: Rodri (Manchester City)

Nobody in the world is better in this position than Rodri, who has arguably been the best player in world football in 2023.

CM: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Kevin De Bruyne’s injury gives us the excuse to include another Chelsea player. Enzo Fernandez beats his teammates Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo to a place, while his former Chelsea colleague Mateo Kovacic doesn’t make the cut either.

Could there have been a rejig in formation to see Phil Foden through the middle? Perhaps.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

This guy is absolutely fantastic, isn’t he? Put him anywhere on the pitch and he will do a job for you. His energy is second to none and his ability on the ball is mesmerising. Just a world-class talent who would walk in to any starting XI in the Premier League.

RW: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)



Phil Foden or Julian Alvarez? Both players are fantastic on their day but since making his debut for the Cityzens, you have to say the latter has been more impressive.

LW: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Jeremy Doku’s start for Manchester City has been electric, doing what we expected Jack Grealish to be doing after he joined from Aston Villa for £100million.

Four assists and a goal against Bournemouth was the individual performance of the season from anyone in the Premier League. He is the sort of player who gets you off your seat and the boy Grealish has a job on getting back into the starting XI.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is Europe’s top goalscorer in 2023, but Harry Kane is breathing down his neck.

Nicolas Jackson has a long way to go to usurp the Nordic robot in a combined XI. Saying that, every striker does.

