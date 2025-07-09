Joao Pedro scored twice on his first full start for new club Chelsea.

Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva described Joao Pedro as “special” after his two goals sent Silva’s Fluminense out of the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian defender came up against his old club in the semi-final of the new tournament but Pedro’s brace on his first full start was enough for the London side to progress, setting up a final against either PSG or Real Madrid.

Chelsea signed Pedro from Brighton for £60m just last week and the 23-year-old made his debut in their quarter-final fixture against Palemerias last Friday. But it was against his former side Fluminense that Pedro really shone. His opening goal was a stunning curling effort that nestled in the side netting before another goal in the second half settled proceedings.

After, Silva, now 40, praised his compatriot.

‘This kid is special, I have a lot of affection for him,” Silva said.

“A while ago, I recommended him to the people who take care of my physical health. He works with my physiotherapist in Europe, who also takes care of my children.

“I faced him a few times at Chelsea, when he was still at Watford, and he had two great games against us. I said, ‘Man, this kid is special.’

“I didn’t expect him to be inspired today, he hit some great shots. One of our kids knocked us out of such an important competition, but good luck to him.”

Pedro was selected after Liam Delap was suspended for reaching the maximum of yellow cards but his performance will give boss Enzo Maresca a decision to make over who will start in the final. Delap and Pedro are joined by Nicolas Jackson in wanting to be Chelsea’s No.9.

On Pedro, Maresca said his ability to break through a low block was why he was chosen over Jackson for the semi-final.

“We knew against a low block that Joao was going to help us because he has quality in the last third against teams that defend deep. He showed today how good he is, but it’s just the beginning.

“We knew already how good Joao is. Today, he was playing a little deep, and we know how good he is at dropping and linking [with his team-mates]. He is very good technically in small spaces, and that’s why we decided to bring him here.

“We started one way, they changed a little bit, so we adjusted immediately. The players dealt with all the conditions – the weather and other things – in a brilliant way.

“In some moments, we were able to maintain a high tempo; it was not possible to maintain for 95 minutes because of the weather. But they handled it in a fantastic way.”

Pedro’s contribution has already seen him pay back some of his transfer fee with Chelsea having pocketed around £80m for reaching the final.

Victory in the final would add another £7.5m to that figure, which is already more than the club earned for their Premier League exploits last season.

