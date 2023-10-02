Thiago Silva ‘winner’ status questioned by Chelsea mole as Pochettino also hit by dressing room leaks

Thiago Silva’s status as a ‘winner’ has been questioned by a source close to the Chelsea dressing room, who claims there is “no one taking responsibility” among the players.

Chelsea have endured a nightmare start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, and are languishing in 15th in the Premier League having picked up just five points from their opening six games.

A lack of experience and leadership has been noted as a problem, with the Chelsea owners focusing on bringing young players to the club in the last two transfer windows.

39-year-old Thiago Silva is by far the most senior member of the squad, but a report last month claimed his ‘high standards’ can ‘cross the line into sulking’ both in training and on the pitch.

And now The Athletic has revealed ‘one source close to the dressing room’ has ‘questioned how much Silva is showing he is a winner and setting the standards’.

They claim that there is “no one really taking responsibility, driving everyone, making it clear ‘we’re all in this together’. You can see this on the pitch.”

The report adds that ‘regular attendees will see and hear Silva is one of the more vocal members of the XI on matchday, but there is more to leadership than that’.

Injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell, named captain and vice-captain respectively this season, haven’t helped, though the decision to hand them such responsibility was a gamble given their injury records.

A dressing room source has also questioned the offensive instruction of Pochettino.

On the lack of goals at Chelsea, The Athletic report states:

‘A source close to senior players in the dressing room, also speaking anonymously to protect relationships, says it is because Pochettino has given limited tactical instruction to the attacking players and been keeping the message simple instead by, for example, encouraging people to express themselves. ‘Others dispute this and regard the problem as being more caused by not being able to field a consistent line-up due to injuries. Chelsea rank highly in creating opportunities. That is, therefore, not a sign of something being awry in the way they are being instructed, but in the execution.’

