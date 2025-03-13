Thierry Henry has told Arsenal the only way they can cause an upset against Real Madrid in the Champions League, insisting he did it in a team with “less talent”.

Real required a hugely controversial penalty shootout to get past city rivals Atletico on Wednesday, as Antonio Rudiger scored the winning spot-kick after Julian Alvarez’s was ruled out for a double-kick.

Meanwhile, a much-changed Arsenal side drew their second leg 2-2 with PSV to set up the clash with the 15-time Champions League winners.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be huge favourites to progress to the semi-finals, but Henry – who scored an incredible solo goal at the Bernabeu ahead of a goalless draw at Highbury when they last met in a competitive match in 2006 – insists they must “believe” they can do it, like Leicester and Greece.

Asked how Arsenal could potentially upset the odds, Henry said: “Believe that you can.

“I’ve been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent I will be honest when we drew Real Madrid everyone laughed, espeically in Spain.

“If you there believing you cannot beat Real Madrid and they are already better than you, better team, better squad, they have 15 on the sleeve and we have none, you may as well not go and play if you don’t think you can beat them.

“If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking let’s see what’s going to happen you might as well not go.

“I do believe that you go into a game believing you can win this is what dreams are made of this is what you are thinking of.

“I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros, I’ve seen Leicester winning the league just believe that you can that’s what I’m saying. Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game.

“Look at how Atletico beat them they played them more than well so many times and it still wasn’t enough. I’ve seen City play Real Madrid so many times, so well and it still wasn’t enough.

“If you go there without the belief you can win stay at home. We’ve seen teams being good defensively, offensively, not in the tunnel, to beat Real Madrid you need the perfect game from minute one right when the referee blows the whistle.

“It has to be the perfect game if you want to knock out Real Madrid. Even if you are perfect it might not be enough, now it’s on the team to show if they can do it at home and then away that’s a tough task.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits his side will have to be at their very best to beat Madrid over two legs and urged the Emirates crowd to play their part.

“The first thing is that you have to be at your best when it comes to that for the two games, for every minute,” said Arteta when asked how he would approach the tie against Real.

“Don’t give anything away, because they’re going to take it. And today, we’ve seen that with the two goals that we’ve conceded as well, so that’s a big learning.

“In the end, the game is going to be decided in the boxes, individual talent, individual performances is crucial, and then creating an unbelievable atmosphere when we have the opportunity to play at home, that is crucial.”