Thierry Henry ‘bullied’ Man Utd kid in ’embarrassing’ Sky Sports segment

Was there any need for Thierry Henry to go in two-footed on Man Utd teenager Leny Yoro? Plus, more Liverpool and Arsenal chat.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

Have a word, Thierry

Thierry Henry and Sky Sports embarrassed themselves on Monday Night Football. The show had a rushed segment on the Newcastle United Man United game which contained zero analysis and the sole purpose of which it seems was to mock a 19-year-old kid that has not been protected in a woeful Man United team this season. They even pulled out weird camera angles to really ramp into up. I don’t get the joke, the kid thought it was offside and what?

Comedy Dave and Jamie Carragher laughing along is by the by, I don’t really expect much from low rent people. Carragher even gave the game away saying this will be a meme. However Thierry Henry is a legend of the game, why is he reducing himself to this type of bullying against a young player? Maybe this lack of actual insights is why Henry has failed as a manager.

We don’t need this fake CBS type material in the UK and Ireland, MNF was once famed for the quality of the analysis and now the show and a legend of the game are lowering themselves for thirsty social media clicks. Henry was praising himself about his ability to assist, he should probably assist himself and try not to go on MNF every other week.

Parmjeet, Gravesend

Why Arsenal will win nothing

Despite Will Ford’s clickbait, lone-gunman attempt to get this season cancelled simply because he doesn’t want to see Liverpool lift the trophy, you cannot blame anyone but the rest of the league for failing to put up much of a fight. Liverpool are edging closer to the title, and you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Does this campaign pass the smell test like the 2018/19 season, when Liverpool and City were at their peak? Obviously not.

Furthermore, it’s not Liverpool’s fault that City capitulated the way they did in 2022/23. Likewise, it’s tough luck that Chelsea, Spurs, and Manchester United seem to be protagonists in some Cirque du Soleil production, making this one of the funniest seasons in recent memory.

However, the real villain of this play must be Arsenal.

At a dinner party in August, one of my friends confidently declared it would be Arsenal’s season. After finishing second two years in a row (albeit one of them a distant second), he insisted they would follow Liverpool’s trajectory and take the next step. He scoffed at my view that, despite a new manager, Liverpool would still show up.

We went back and forth, debating the merits of our respective teams.

I had him on the ropes by the time cigars were lit, pointing out that this current Arsenal side contains virtually no remnants of the team that won the 2020 FA Cup – their last piece of silverware. Liverpool, on the other hand, entered the 2019/20 season after winning the Champions League and finishing the previous season by winning 10 games in a row. Add to that the famous comeback against Barcelona, they had momentum.

There were no international tournaments that summer to disrupt pre-season, and Liverpool had Salah, Mané, and Firmino. A front three arguably only eclipsed by Messi, Suárez, and Neymar. Has it been mentioned that Arsenal need a striker?

But ultimately, my knockout blow was that this Arsenal team simply doesn’t know how to win. Case in point is this weekend. Both Arsenal and Liverpool were awful, but Arsenal drew, and Liverpool eventually won.

Nine members of Liverpool’s current squad were part of the title-winning squad of 2019/20. Over half also won the domestic cups three seasons ago, and many lifted silverware again last year. Winning is not easy.

But perhaps the most grating aspect, and as Stewie Griffin eloquently points this out, is the self-entitlement of many Arsenal fans. The snobbery, the belief that they are inherently better than the rest, the frustration that the ‘proletarian’ clubs haven’t just laid back and thought of England and let them win, as if it’s their right after two second-place finishes.

The fourth estate feeds into this narrative, treating Mikel “Wile E. Coyote” Arteta as some kind of managerial genius. In reality, he’s spent close to £750 million to win one cup. The much-derided Erik ten Hag, by contrast, finished second once and has two cups to his name. Just saying.

F365 recently ran a brilliant piece comparing Klopp and Arteta, exploring why one is liked and the other isn’t. The conclusion perfectly encapsulates the broader attitude of this club and why, ultimately, they are not winners.

Ian H

Not all Arsenal fans are self-entitled

Did you just play a trick on me? Cause if you did, you got me good. 😉 All banter aside, I just read someone’s response to my article titled “Will Liverpool implode” and I thought I have to read it again, thinking to myself ‘what the f did I write??” And then I noticed the name at the bottom. Football365 own resident troll.

First thing first, made mental note to do a quick search for his name so that next time I won’t fall in the trap again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me kinda thing. Second, now that I was unfortunate enough to have read Stewie’s latest … whatever the hell it was.., I was left thinking what did Stewie read and what did I actually write. Hence, me actually having to re-read my letter.

For one, never said Arsenal were set to gain anything. The whole point was seriously wondering why 30+ players who are in the best form of their lives players sign one last big contract and then for some reason go ‘poof’ next season. That’s it, didn’t say Liverpool doesn’t deserve all the accolades. Whoever ends up top gets to be there because they earned it. Sometimes you can have a surprise such as Leicester winning the Premier League, sometimes the clear favourites fall apart and some other team ends up top and at the end every club tries to buy the best they can with the means they have. This all part of a vibrant and exciting Premier League which I enjoy.

Stewie finds it strange that I want other teams to be the best they can be. It forces other teams including my Arsenal to do better. It raises the bar and makes it more fun for everyone. Well fun for everyone except a certain someone.

Take Pete and his wife having to deal with one of the worst things imaginable. Going to THAT match and a little magic made it into their lives. I felt gutted for a man and his wife I don’t know and happy for their magical moment which they will always have no matter what happens in the 2nd leg.

So unless I get tricked again, this will be the last time I respond to Stewie. I do have one serious question for him, what do you like about football? I genuinely want to know. If you do write in, just name it ‘What I love about football’. That way I won’t skip it. It is also an open question to every other reader and somehow I have this feeling it won’t be ‘I love football because my club won title X’.

Soei (Arsenal fan)

Why Man City FFP verdict will take time

Football365 News Editor Joe Williams recently quoted former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson in an article on the pending FFP verdict that, “These things just take time, and people just have to wait. It’s irritating, but it’s just the way it is.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is not only the owner of Manchester City, but also UAE’s Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister. A country whose naval and air bases are vital to UK world-wide force projection. I can imagine that the “independent” commission may be consulting with His Majesty’s Government before finalizing any ruling.

Stephen, USA

Who here likes transfer windows?

I sure don’t. From the incessant non stop speculation and dramatisation from media (to drum up more bets on their gambling sponsor websites) to the fact the transfer window is now an event unto itself.

The whole reason for the window in the first place was to stop big clubs buying their way out of trouble. Well if we have spending limits now (which we do) then surely we don’t need transfer windows anymore? There’s no reason for transfer windows anymore other than for media and gambling purposes.

Let’s get rid of them and just enable buying at any time since clubs cant just buy who they want anyway due to both league and European spending rules. This will also stop all those blogs, YouTube videos, mainstream media pieces which do nothing but talk about which transfers will fix which team.

There’s genuinely no reason for the windows anymore. So get rid and it’s another thing clubs, fans don’t have to think about anymore.

Lee

READ: Liverpool man who *must* leave, multiple Man Utd targets in Premier League transfer target XI

Villa still-a in with a chance?

Okay then, a few thoughts ahead of a quiet Tuesday night in Birmingham.

The atmosphere will be incredible. It will be loud. It will be frenzied. I don’t imagine it will really affect PSG all that much, but you never know. Villa have to be brave but not reckless in the first half. They will need to try and have more of the ball than they did in Paris, partly to try and keep the Villa faithful going/believing.

Watkins absolutely has to start. He occupies the CB’s way better than Rashford does and never stops making intelligent runs. I’m not having a go at Rashford, the whole football world knows he’s better/prefers playing just off the left. Little decisions may need to go Villa’s way. Chances will have to be taken. Emi may have to make a couple of decent stops.

Villa to go 1-0 up just before HT. PSG equalise around 53 minutes before an 82nd minute Konsa scrambled goal puts le chat amongst les pigeons for a few minutes without any real chances being created. A brave exit.

Or PSG win 4-1.

Gary AVFC, Oxford (Emery in Paris was an excellent little pun btw, and with the benefit of hindsight, Malen being in the CL squad ahead of Bailey may have been helpful).