Thierry Henry insists Arsenal-linked Champions League wonderkid ‘has no limit’

Thierry Henry was blown away by the display of Warren Zaire-Emery in Paris Saint-Germain’s win over AC Milan on Wednesday, and the Arsenal legend believes there is “no limit” to what the teenager can achieve in the game.

The emergence of Zaire-Emery was a huge positive in a disappointing season for PSG last term, with the 17-year-old scoring two goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants.

The central midfielder, who is also comfortable on either flank, became PSG’s youngest every debutant, coming on for Marco Verratti on the opening day at just 16 years and 151 days, before later becoming the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout game.

Zaire-Emery has kicked on again this season, and has become a key og in Luis Enrique’s midfield despite his tender age.

Henry manages the teenager for the France U21s, and was blown away by his display in PSG’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, during which Zaire-Emery notched two assists.

The midfielder showed great pace and power to hold off challenges before feeding Kylian Mbappe for PSG’s first, then teed up Lee Kang-in expertly to claim his second assist of the night.

Working as a pundit for CBS Sports, Henry said he believes the “sky is the limit” for Zaire-Emery, who is already “running the show” for the Ligue 1 giants in the biggest games.

“The way Warren Zaire-Emery is playing, it is just normal to run the show [for a] 17-year-old,” Henry said.

“He was the only one who held his own [against Newcastle] at St James’ Park [on October 4]. He has been magnificent at the moment.

“Sky is the limit. I have never seen a player that young being so mature. This guy has no limit, for me.”

Arsenal were thought to be keen on Zaire-Emery in January, while Liverpool and Manchester City showed interest in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola both said to be big admirers.

But they will surely struggle to snare him from PSG in this kind of form.

