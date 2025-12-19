Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shut down two “problems” in a new Premier League title verdict and has sent a warning to his former club.

The Gunners are currently the firm favourites to win the Premier League title as they have the best squad in the division after moving up our net spend table in the summer.

Mikel Arteta‘s side cemented their dominance during an 18-game unbeaten run between August and December, though they have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Injuries continue to impact Arsenal, who showed signs of nerves in last weekend’s narrow 2-1 win against bottom-placed Wolves.

However, Henry is refusing to talk about two “problems” for Arsenal, who “must win the league” this term.

“Injuries, the busy calendar — let’s not talk. Everybody has their own problems,” Henry told Betway.

“Let’s see who’s going to be there at the end. I won’t change my tune from the beginning of the season — we must win the league.

“It has to be this year. I believe the team can do it and I just hope we can cross that line.

“You will see in a season the team’s going to be tested, injuries are going to happen and things are not going to go your way. It’s how you go through that.”

Henry has also warned Arsenal that they cannot get “overexcited” by certain results in the coming months.

“When you enter Christmas up until the end of February, you usually get a clearer view of what’s going to happen,” Henry added.

“And then you can be a bit more vocal about who can win the league or not.

“We’ve seen things can happen down to the last day, so don’t be overexcited when you win games, don’t be overexcited when you lose them. It’s a long, long road.”

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchinson, meanwhile, has explained why he is narrowly favouring Arsenal for the title this season.

“I still think Arsenal are favourites, but it’s close now. I think Man City are closing the gap. Not just in points, but mentally too. When City lost to Newcastle, you did start to think that Arsenal might open up a 10-point gap and start to run away with this,” Hutchinson told oddsboom.co.uk.

“Then Arsenal lost to Villa in the last seconds, and only just got over the line against Wolves, two own goals helping them along the way. It’s probably put them in a negative mindset.

“City have chased them down twice before, and they’re only two points behind. I think Arsenal fear City a bit, and they’ve seen them close the gap. It’s important that they don’t look behind them and they don’t look at City’s form, just their own.

“I think Arsenal need to focus on their games, but it’s 55-45 in their favour still.”