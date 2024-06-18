New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is a young man and we are very excited to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

He is so young, in fact, that these 10 things are somehow older than him.

Ten things older than Fabian Hurzeler

Every other permanent manager in Premier League history

That’s right, Hurzeler is the youngest manager in Premier League history. Unless he is sacked or leaves before 2024/25 gets underway. Which would be harsh. But Richard Keys has obviously tipped them for relegation so you never know.

The previous youngest Premier League manager was (technically still is until August) Chris Coleman after taking over as Fulham boss at the age of 32 years, seven months and 22 days.

The Premier League

The first manager who is younger than the league itself. It’s a bonkers stat but it has been around for over three decades so was always going to happen. It would have been even more bonkers if this happened in the 1990s.

The first season of Our League started in 1992 after being founded in February of that year. There were 22 teams competing in the Premier League until changing to 20 in 1995.

Hurzeler will be the first to manage in the Premier League who is younger than the league itself. Good luck, kid.

Six of his Brighton players

This stat has been everywhere. James Milner is seven years older than his new manager. Danny Welbeck, 33, Jason Steele, 33, Lewis Dunk, 32, Pascal Gross, 32, and Joel Veltman, 32, were also born before Hurzeler.

Tottenham’s last FA Cup

Tottenham have one major trophy this century and that was the League Cup, which is a pretty pathetic excuse of a major honour. Their last proper trophy came in 1991 when they lifted the FA Cup.

A little less than two years later baby Fabian came along and Spurs did not win another trophy until 2008, three years before Hurzeler made his Bayern Munich reserve-team debut, meaning his entire playing career was during the Londoners’ famous trophy drought.

15 per cent of 2023/24 Premier League players

Eighty-six of the 580 players who played in the Premier League last season are older than the new Brighton boss. Ashley Young was the third-oldest player to feature in the 2023/24 campaign; he could start Hurzeler’s first match when the Seagulls visit Everton on the opening day.

The Champions League

After 37 years of being the European Cup, Europe’s premier competition was rebranded to the Champions League. This happened in 1992 and the format has changed a few times since then.

In Hurzeler’s first year managing a top-flight club, we will get to watch league phases in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. After Brighton’s first-ever European campaign last season, they are without continental football in 2024/25.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

Harry Potter is older than the Brighton head coach! So are his pals Hermione and Ron.

EFL Trophy

Founded 12 years before Hurzeler’s birth, the English Football League gave the clubs in tiers two, three and four something to live for. Only three clubs in the EFL are younger than Hurzeler: MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood Town.

Newport County are fourth, two years older than the Brighton head coach.

The eighth youngest country in the world

Slovakia and Czechia were both established a little less than two months before Hurzeler was born. They are joint-eighth on the list of the youngest countries on our absolutely f**ked planet.

Kevin Bacon’s marriage to Kyra Sedgwick

You already knew that though.

Is it significant? No. Does anyone care? No. Why have we told you this? Not sure.