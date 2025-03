Lionel Messi opened his account for the 2025 MLS campaign in true Messi style, beating a defender before dinking it over the onrushing Atlanta United goalkeeper. It was the 854th goal of his career and one we’ve seen countless times before.

Except something a bit different stood out about this one.

Messi won the ball back himself before scoring Inter Miami’s early equaliser away in Atlanta.

