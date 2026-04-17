According to reports, Virgil van Dijk is ‘expected’ to exit Liverpool on a free transfer and nine players are ‘destined to leave’ this summer.

Van Dijk is rightly regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history, but he has suffered a dramatic decline this season and looks to be well past his peak.

The Liverpool captain was rewarded for his fine form with a new two-year contract towards the end of last season, but he has struggled this season and appears to be on borrowed time at Anfield.

Van Dijk has contributed to Liverpool’s defensive issues, with fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate also among those who have massively fallen off since winning the Premier League last season.

FSG’s poor recruitment, head coach Arne Slot’s uninspiring tactics and the sad passing of Diogo Jota have contributed to Liverpool’s current woes, but the underperforming players are also to blame and there will likely be a squad exodus in the summer.

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One of Liverpool’s summer priorities will be to fix their defence and they have already struck a deal to sign Rennes standout Jeremy Jacquet, who will join Giovanni Leoni as a long-term option for the club.

Liverpool could sign another centre-back because Konate is in the final couple of months of his contract and has yet to agree an extension, with David Ornstein reporting there is an ‘impasse’ in negotiations.

The Reds also have to identify a suitable replacement for Van Dijk, with The Athletic reporting that he is set to leave on a free transfer in 2027.

The report states: ‘If Konate stays, then the squad will be well stocked at centre-back. Captain Virgil van Dijk has one more year on his contract before his expected farewell, while Liverpool have Leoni coming back from injury and Jacquet joining from Rennes.’

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It has already been confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will depart Liverpool on free transfers this summer.

Now, a report from The Telegraph claims Salah and Robertson are among nine players ‘destined to leave’ Liverpool summer as they are ‘heading for exits’.

According to the report, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to be out of the door this summer.

Regarding Mac Allister, the report adds: A surprise name, perhaps, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he could be used to finance the next phase of the rebuild.

‘The Argentine has two years left on his contract, there have not been renewal talks yet and his form has dipped this season. Clubs in Europe are interested in him.’

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