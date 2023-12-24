‘This competition wounds you’ – Pochettino admits Chelsea feeling effects of lack of goals

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Chelsea are feeling the effects of their lack of goals, as he stated “this competition wounds you when you are not clinical enough.”

It’s not a fantastic time for Chelsea at the moment. Coming off the back of a 12th-placed Premier League finish last season, they’re 10th at Christmas this term.

They’ve lost three of their last four games in the league, conceding six goals. On the road in the league, they’ve lost each of the last four – the first time that’s happened at the club since 2000.

The latest was against Wolves, who started the day three points behind the Blues, in 11th. The visitors had the best chance in the first-half, when Raheem Sterling dispossessed a defender and got past him, leading to a 3v1 in Chelsea’s favour.

Despite having ample space to square to either of Cole Palmer or Nicolas Jackson to his right, Sterling went alone, and had his shot saved by Jose Sa, rather than allowing either of his teammates an easy tap-in.

Wolves then scored twice in the second-half, and the only response Chelsea could come up with was a late consolation in the form of Christopher Nkunku’s first goal for the club after missing most of the season up to now through injury.

Chelsea have missed the most big chances in the league this season, and Pochettino thinks his side are feeling the effects of the lack of goals, no more evident than after Sterling’s big miss today.

“We feel very disappointed because I think we deserve much more. This competition wounds you when you are not clinical enough. We created chances. That is why it is so disappointing. We conceded after a few corners and it was really difficult,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

The Chelsea boss also feels his side needs time to gel together before they’ll become a competitive unit.

“We were talking a lot at the beginning of the season. We are young in age. It is a young team. We have players playing for the first time in the league. They need to adapt. It is confidence and about quality,” he said.

Pochettino then reiterated the need to score more goals if his side are to win games, but suggested there’s learnings to be had from this kind of loss.

“We need to score if we want to win the games. We are very disappointed. Sometimes we have to keep a clean sheet if we cannot score. We conceded too many corners. We need to keep going and pushing. Young teams learn from this sort of game,” he added.

READ MORE: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Infuriating Sterling miss paves the way for Blues to be beaten again