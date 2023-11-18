This insane clip of peak Messi & Iniesta at prime Barcelona will make you weep for what we once had

I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again, so watch it, drink it in.

To quote Martin Tyler, sometimes you need to take a breath and appreciate that you’re witnessing something special. That iconic line of commentary was in response to one of the most unforgettable moments in football history – Sergio Aguero’s injury-time, title-clinching winner against QPR – but you could just as easily apply it to watching peak Barcelona.

Only years later might it dawn on you what a privilege it was to watch all-time greats like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta on the same team for over a decade.

