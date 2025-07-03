This sensational ‘Made in the EFL’ XI would easily win the Premier League

The second tier of English football is a breeding ground for upcoming stars and we’ve compiled a ridiculously talented former Championship XI that could easily win the Premier League in 2025-26.

Whether players develop while out on loan or come through a Championship academy, there are countless examples of former EFL stars who’ve made it to the very top.

Using players who’ve played in the Championship in the last five years, here’s an XI that could realistically win the Premier League next season.

For the full article, please click here.