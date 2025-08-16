Thomas Frank reckons we have already seen the goal of the season after Richarlison's acrobatic strike.

Thomas Frank said he was “disappointed” the goal of the season race was over after Richarlison scored an acrobatic strike against Burnley.

The former Brentford boss’s tenure at Spurs could hardly have gotten off to a better start than a 3-0 home win and it was a match dominated by the performance of Richarlison.

The Brazilian, who scored just four league goals last campaign, netted twice, both from new signing Mohammed Kudus assists, but it was the second effort that had Frank purring.

“The second is an exceptional finish by Richarlison,” Frank said, as per Football.London. “I’m a little disappointed that so early we have goal of the season, but must be a contender.”

Having lost Son Heung-min, Richarlison will be one of the players Frank needs to step up and the new manager was impressed, especially considering the player’s fitness.

“Fantastic that he is scoring,” Frank said. “The first one is definitely easier to score without being easy, but I have a striker that takes those two chances and helps us win the game.

“He deserves a lot of praise. He was very good against PSG and today he was exceptional, with his work-rate, driving the team, link-up play, hold-up play, just dominating and then the two finishes.

“So happy on his behalf and again the performance department, the medical department did a top job to build him. I think a few of you know he was not involved in the first friendly because we had to build him [up].

“That will be continuous and something we need to look at throughout the season. It is only the second game of the season, there is a long way to go but very positive with him. Second goal 17 passes in the team I have been told, every player touched the ball and finished with two top actions.”

The 51-year-old also suggested it was a “perfect start” from his new team.

“Perfect start or dream start we all know we need to follow up on it,” he said. “Today I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important.

“I think overall it was a good performance, not through the roof. A good performance against a difficult opponent. It’s never easy in the Premier League we know that and after the very short turnaround against PSG.

“No complaints. If there are two days, three days, four days, one day [between games] I will make sure I do everything I can to get the team ready.

“But just a reminder that PSG are playing tomorrow night and we play today. I think City a few years ago also played Saturday instead of Sunday. I don’t know who decides that but the ones who decide that maybe need to think a little bit about the players.

“But big positive our medical department and performance department did a top job to make sure the players were ready to go. I think we had eight starters again so that I am happy with.”

