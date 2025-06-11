Thomas Frank will reportedly face a chat with a Tottenham icon when he walks through the door, in regards to his openness to leave the club after winning a trophy.

Spurs ending a 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season was bittersweet. Indeed, they also finished 17th in the Premier League, and manager Ange Postecoglou was dismissed as a result.

There could be more casualties of the trophy win, per football.london.

Indeed, Brentford boss Frank is likely to take up the role as Tottenham boss in the coming days, and the report suggests one of the first things he encounters could be a ‘chat’ with Son Heung-min, who is ‘more open’ to leaving than he ever has been before.

That’s as he has now achieved something he never had before: winning a trophy. Son had previously admitted he’d looked to stay at the club as he felt he could bring them silverware, and he’s finally achieved that.

The drive to remain is therefore not as overwhelmingly strong, and he’d leave if a deal arose which suited all parties. Indeed, an exit is now ‘less unrealistic’ than it was a year ago.

The report identifies the Saudi Pro League as a potential destination, with decision-makers at the league aware that Son’s popularity in Asia would bring major exposure for them.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Levy tipped to ‘go over Frank’s head’ to ‘accept lucrative offer’ for Tottenham star in ‘executive decision’

👉 Heung-min Son ‘receives approach’ to leave Spurs as future ‘depends on’ who replaces Postecoglou

👉 Tottenham stars respond to Thomas Frank news as Ornstein expects ‘agreement in 48 hours’

It has recently been suggested that Tottenham are seeking to generate funds for their upcoming Champions League campaign, and Son could be the high-profile departure that brings in those funds.

The Saudi Pro League would surely be a location from which Spurs could receive big money for their star. Son is 32, so should still have some good football ahead of him, and scored 11 goals and assisted 12 more last season.

He is still a player who could command a big fee, but he is also still one of the more important players in the Tottenham squad, so the decision over whether to sell him could be a tough one, but they might well receive an offer they can’t refuse.

READ MORE: Frank ‘demands’ Man Utd transfer hijack in style of deal which enraged Liverpool rival