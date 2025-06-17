The reason for a Thomas Frank blow at Tottenham has been revealed, as one of his most trusted Brentford assets has revealed he “can’t make it fit” at Spurs.

Frank took the Tottenham job on June 12. He takes the position recently vacated by Ange Postecoglou, who had a mixed time of it at Spurs.

He followed a fifth-placed Premier League finish with a huge drop to 17th, though he also won the Europa League in that same season, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the north London club.

Frank has taken Justin Cochrane with him from Brentford, and Andreas Georgson, who worked with him at the Bees and then moved onto other things.

New men Chris Haslam and Joe Newton will join the club. One of the notable absences from Brentford’s coaching staff is Claus Norgaard, who has worked with Frank since 2022.

He has confirmed to Bold why he is not moving across London with the boss.

“Everything has happened with great respect for each other. I have the best memories with Thomas after working closely together for two and a half years,” Norgaard said.

“There were several things that came into play when Thomas moved to Tottenham. Personally, I couldn’t make it fit in that well.

“When you take a job like the one Thomas has taken, it requires enormous dedication. Now we’re parting ways, and I greatly appreciate our collaboration over the many years.

“Due to Brexit, we will be out of England in two months. So, our plan is to travel around the world and then return to Denmark, where we will then find a place to live.”

Frank will hope that some Brentford reunions are possible, though. His move to Spurs has reportedly seen Bryan Mbeumo become intrigued by the prospect of a move there.

Beyond that potential transfer, midfielder Christian Norgaard is said to be a ‘priority target’ while fellow midfielder Yegor Yarmolyuk has also been linked with a move to Tottenham.

There is certainly a chance that the north London club has quite the Brentford feel to it next season, and given the Bees finished seven places above Tottenham in last season’s Premier League, that may not be a bad thing.

Meanwhile, it is believed Keith Andrews is the top name in line to succeed Frank at Brentford, where he is currently the set piece coach.

