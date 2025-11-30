Thomas Frank has hit out at the “unacceptable” behaviour of Spurs supporters during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, insisting those who booed Guglielmo Vicario “can’t be true Tottenham fans”.

There were loud boos from the home fans both at half-time and full-time, along with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ chants from the Fulham faithful on Saturday night as Frank’s Tottenham fell to their third defeat in four Premier League games to leave them mired in mid-table with fellow crisis-club Liverpool.

They’ve won just two Premier League games in their last eight and large sections of the Spurs support are now pushing for Frank’s exit despite him only taking charge in the summer.

Frank wasn’t happy at some of the fans’ ire being directed at Vicario specifically after the goalkeeper was at fault for Fulham’s second goal, which came in just the sixth minute after Kenny Tete’s deflected shot saw the visitors take the lead in the fourth.

Vicario dashed from his penalty area to the left touchline and gifted Harry Wilson the chance to swing his shot for distance into his empty net.

Frank said: “When you’re down 2-0 after six minutes, there is a mountain to climb. When you’re in a bad spell, everything seems to go against you as well – the first was a deflected shot, the second is a mistake from Vic.

“I didn’t like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times after that. They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you’re on the pitch and we do everything we can to perform. I’m fine with them booing after the match, no problem, but not during. That is unacceptable in my opinion.”

Vicario accepted responsibility after the game, saying: “It’s tough because to go 2-0 down after six minutes, you never expect this. Especially the second goal was a mistake of mine. I take the responsibility for that. The intent was to clear the ball long but I hit the ball in a bad way.”

On the fans’ reaction, he said: “It’s part of football. So I am a big man. I am quite older. What can I say? We cannot be influenced by situations in the stand. Fans have the right to do what they think. It’s on us to try to stay more calm and focus on ourselves.”

Frank added: “This result leaves us in a place where we have lost another game. Every game has a single story, this game we lost in the first six minutes.”