Thomas Frank has revealed if a Tottenham star is fit enough to play against Fulham at the weekend, in a game he simply must start in.

Spurs have been met with a few injury issues this season. Two of their best players in recent seasons, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, have been sidelined all season.

Meanwhile, Kolo Muani is one of the vast number of players who have been on the sidelines recently.

He came back from a muscle injury only to injure his jaw, but has been ok to play in a mask. He starred against parent club Paris Saint-Germain in the week and Frank has revealed whether he’ll be available to face Fulham at the weekend.

Frank said: “Nothing changed from the Arsenal and PSG games – obviously suspension to Cuti [Cristian Romero]. Radu [Dragusin] is not able to start yet, but he’s progressing in training.

“Yeah, he [Kolo Muani] will be fit enough to start against Fulham. I think he performed well, his best performance so far. That’s the challenge we’re embracing, three days between games, how can we find the perfect balance between games in energy, intensity, the right structure on the pitch.”

And with Kolo Muani fit, he simply must start against Fulham. He came on off the bench against Arsenal and the way he performed in games before and after that, it was proven that he should have started.

In the Champions League game against Copenhagen, Kolo Muani bagged his first Tottenham assist, and against PSG, he began to truly come into his own.

The striker bagged two goals and assisted one more – nodding the ball across to strike partner Richarlison for his assist, hammering the ball home from just outside the six-yard box for his first goal and jinking past two defenders before rifling home for his second.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Vinicius to join Arsenal over Man Utd in Real Madrid star’s Premier League transfer ranking

👉 The best Premier League back-up XI features Arsenal trio and £131.5m ostracised forward line

👉 Tottenham told Rashford deal would be ‘great’ as Spanish media jump on star’s back

That type of performance against one of the world’s best sides suggests Kolo Muani should have no problem against lesser opposition.

The performance also showed that he and Richarlison are capable of playing alongside one another. When Kolo Muani rose at the back post to nod across to his strike partner, it was a perfect example of how the pair can dominate opposition defences.

Frank has chopped and changed his side a lot this term, but the 4-4-2 formation with both the strikers up top delivered one of Tottenham’s most potent attacking performances.

They scored three goals and while they lost 5-3, there was little change on the defensive end suggesting the two strikers are going to diminish the defence.

READ MORE: Tottenham stars don’t ‘respect’ Frank as he ‘hasn’t got the balls’ of Postecoglou