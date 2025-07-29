Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match Arsenal vs Chelsea

Only four of over 60 Premier League players entering free agency this summer were green-lit to receive a trading card for the 2025/26 season — and former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is one of them.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June. Just four days later, he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, during his time with the Gunners.

Leader of the investigation, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, stated: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward. We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

The 32-year-old is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5. He denies all allegations.

Throughout the legal process, Arsenal have continued to stand by Partey — consistently playing him and prominently featuring him in matchday graphics and social media posts.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side even explored the possibility of extending his contract, holding talks with him and his representatives last month.

Partey made 35 Premier League appearances last season, which meets the eligibility criteria for receiving a Topps trading card. Although this may seem irrelevant under the circumstances, it has now become significant.

Arsenal ‘rubber-stamped’ Partey’s inclusion, meaning he will appear in trading card packs next month, according to The Athletic.

Topps — the American collectibles company that partnered with the Premier League earlier this year — selected eligible players in May and submitted those lists to clubs for approval.

Despite the ongoing police investigation and the expiry of his contract, Arsenal chose to include Partey. Once the club approved the list, Topps reportedly began production ‘almost immediately’.

Of the more than 60 Premier League players whose contracts expired this summer, only four (around 7%) were selected for the 2025/26 card set: Partey, Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), and Tariq Lamptey (Brighton).

This likely reflects Arsenal’s intent to renew Partey’s contract and suggests they expected an agreement to be reached.

Topps’ selection process relies on ‘objective factors, such as the number of minutes a player played in the previous season, how long they have been at the club, and whether they are an international player’.

The Athletic contacted both Arsenal and the Premier League for comment.

