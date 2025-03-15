Thomas Tuchel ‘loves’ England man he didn’t pick, and feels he can be a ‘machine’

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he “loves” Jack Grealish, and feels he can be a “machine” but a conversation with the Manchester City man led to his omission from the England squad.

Grealish has 39 caps for England, but has struggled to add to those of late. He played just four times for the Three Lions in 2024, and was not included in the squad for the Euros.

He has scored twice in three England appearances since then, but has struggled for minutes in club football, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offering him just 16 Premier League games this season, and only 34 minutes in the competition since the turn of the year.

That is part of the reason Tuchel decided not to pick Grealish in his first England squad, with the player’s own admission superseding the manager’s own feelings on the attacker.

“I love Jack. As a headline, I love Jack. I love everything about him. I love his personality, I love his quality,” Tuchel said.

“The guy has courage, he can take the heat, he’s not afraid of the Bernabeu whistles when he’s on the ball, it does not affect him and if it affects him only in the best way.

“So, is he a player that should be available and can have an impact in our squad? Yes, 100 per cent.

“But lately, he simply has no rhythm and he himself – and I agree 100 per cent with this – said ‘listen, Thomas, I’m not a start-stop player – it is so hard for me to influence a match from the bench and then be on the bench again, and then two weeks later I start again’.

“I’m not judging anyone, not at all, but it’s just a characteristic of Jack. He gets better with every minute. The more he plays, the better he gets and then he becomes a proper machine.”

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365:

👉 The Jordan Henderson England recall anger begins as gloom sets in ahead of World Cup 2026

👉 The worst England squad take? ‘Tuchel has gone for experience over youth in direct contrast to Southgate’

👉 Tuchel reveals Arsenal star’s stance on England return after being told he ‘should never play again’

That suggests once he is back playing, Grealish should have a place under Tuchel, and if recent reports are anything to go by, that will be away from City, as it’s said the attacker will be sold if a suitable bid comes in.

READ MORE: England: Tuchel insists it was a ‘purely sporting decision’ as he reveals reason behind Toney snub