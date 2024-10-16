Welcome Thomas Tuchel; the English press is a ‘bunch of cnuts’

Thomas Tuchel has had his first press conference as England manager and already been asked about the national anthem. FFS.

On Jeff Powell and Sven

May I be the first to say here, if anyone hasn’t said it before me, fxxk off Jeff Powell! Keep fxxxxg off and when you get there, come back and fxxk off again.

RIP Sven.

Dan, London

Welcome to England, Thomas

If his experience at Chelsea didn’t teach him enough, Tuchel’s first press conference will have given him a tremendous insight into what an absolute bunch of cnuts the English press can be.

Forget questions about football, let’s concentrate on what’s really important. I really wish he had answered the national anthem question with “As a German, I have a national anthem and as yours starts with God save OUR, this is not relevant to me and would be disrespectful if I did sing!”, quickly followed by “So up yours”. Can you imagine the outrage if Eddie Howe sang Deutschland Uber Alles.

On a lighter note, can we have a typical F365 discussion, who do we think the 10 were? Obvious choices are Tuchel (!), Howe, Potter and Carsley, maybe Pep and Klopp were tentatively approached but they were very short conversations, Pochettino (AN ARGIE!)? But who else considered themselves good enough to apply or worse still, for the FA to even consider?

Howard (are Chilwell and Mount polishing their boots?) Jones

Will he sing the national anthem though?

Can’t wait to see the reaction.

JoeKen

…​If a multi-coloured cross on the back of the shirt collar was enough to trigger some of the England gammons fans, just wait for the mass explosion of heads at the news of Tuchel’s appointment.

Jeff Gowen, West Brom Villan (Waiting for the “PING” of the microwave to let me know the popcorn is ready)

England for the English has a global problem

I’ve always been in agreement with the sentiment of Johnny Nich’s piece arguing that it’s only logical that if the England team must have English players, the logic follows that they must have an English manager and staff also.

This always just made sense to me; surely it just tracks with the concept of pitching one nation against another – this should surely be a hard and fast rule in international competition.

However, the main argument against it that I can think of is for the benefit of growing and developing the game around the world. A lot has been gained over the years from top managers working with nations other than their own, offering at least some mechanism to rebalance the inequities of development that effect the game around the world, both in terms of football coaching and global politics / economics.

If we’d always have had to have an English manager, you’d have no Jack Charlton getting Ireland to the world cup quarter finals in 1990, no Greece winning Euro 2004, and no Steve McLaren memes whatsoever.

I feel like if this was brought in as a rule it would only help entrench international football’s existing power structures, as by and large internationally successful football nations have better footballing instructure and, as a result, a better chance of creating great coaches.

Also, we’re not exactly rolling in managerial talent right now, so we should probably just keep shtum.

Benny

An English manager in principle, but…

I have to say that, in principle, I do agree that we should have an Englishman as the England manager.

However, when you look at the options you very quickly realise that there aren’t any top English managers to choose from. There may be Graham Potter or Eddie Howe or A N Other but almost all the top managers for the last 20 years or so have been from continental Europe with the odd exception from North of the border who would never manage the Auld enemy..

Good luck to Thomas Tuchel, he’s clearly a top manager so has every chance of being a top international manager and if a certain type of England fan don’t like it then that’s even better.

Jon, Cape Town

…I do tend to think that the England manager should be English. We should, as a nation with all that lovely money we have, be able to produce managers good enough to excel at the top level of international football.

My hope is that the FA are looking at themselves here, and diverting some of their many resources to improving the pool and standard of football coaches in this country. Here’s a couple of things they might want to look at.

1 – cost of completing UEFA badges. In England it’s around £14,000 to do your UEFA pro licence courses. Germany is half that amount, and Spain is around £2000.

2 (and not unrelated to 1) – number of qualified coaches. Numbers from a few years ago showed 1600 English coaches with a qualification, just behind Austria. Germany around double and Spain had 12000.

Seems to me that if you expand the talent pool by making more courses available and significantly reducing the cost, then you have a much better chance of producing more managers who can succeed at Premier League and international level. You could add 200 coaches to that pool every year by subsidising the cost down to Spain levels for the same as 1 Gareth Southgate salary.

I expect that’s what the FA will do then probably.

Jeremy (I don’t expect that’s what the FA will do) Aves

An English manager please; Tuchel won’t have watched England

It’s been a long wait but after two or three years of underperformance at international level, people have finally come around to the idea that Phil Foden doesn’t belong in the first XI. All of us who have been watching England have worked this out now. Not just me but people like Eddie Howe and Graham Potter too. Even Lee Carsley, based on the side he picked to play Finland.

And then we appoint Tommy Tuchel as manager. As a former Premier League manager, he’s seen Foden perform miracles at club level week after week. But being German, do you think he’s been watching those England games?

So don’t be surprised to see Foden shoehorned back into the starting XI next year, probably out on the left again. Two years of progress and lessons thrown down the drain. Not just wrt Foden but probably in other places too.

This is the real reason many of us don’t want a non-English manager.

Steve Mills

It’s not just the English…

Winty’s piece on the right wing press was well done, and rightly flagged up – at least the Mail is cheaper than Andrex.

I hope I’m not going to be painted as giving some “whataboutery” with all this, but as Sarah points out that “England is home to uncomfortable numbers of awful, awful people”, it’s worth noting that the AfD, on course to make further inroads in the next set of German elections, are extremely awful people. With what’s going on in Austria at the moment and Orban and the rest still in charge, I wonder if it wouldn’t be right to say “the world is home to uncomfortable numbers of awful, awful people” instead.

Best,

Aidan, EFC, Hoxton (remember when brackets were a major thing?)