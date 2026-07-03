Tuchel reveals key England starter is playing through ‘terrible pain’ ahead of Mexico showdown

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Declan Rice was playing through ‘terrible pain’ in England’s World Cup win over DR Congo, although there are strong indications that the Arsenal star should be fit for the last 16 showdown with Mexico.

The Gunners midfielder has been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring and lower back since the turn of the year, an issue that has played a factor in his game at the tournament to date.

Rice was replaced in the second half of the 4-2 win over Croatia and then left out of the starting XI for England‘s final group game against Panama.

He returned for the Round of 32 encounter with DR Congo but came off in stoppage time and was immediately spotted with an icepack on his hamstring as he sat on the bench.

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Rice told reporters he was “as good as gold” after the late victory that secured a trip to Mexico in the early hours of Monday morning UK time.

Speaking ahead of the Mexico clash, Tuchel revealed the midfielder asked to come off, such was the discomfort he was experiencing.

“I asked him very late and he said ‘I can do it for the team, but I am in terrible pain’,” Tuchel said.

“When Declan tells you that he is in terrible pain, then you know he cannot take it anymore, so he was grateful that we took him off.

“He just said after the game it’s not an issue, he will recover, so there is no injury. He was just in pain so I hope he is right. It’s more nerval pain.”

Asked if he can go from game to game, Tuchel said: “He can, yeah.”

Mixed England news on James, Quansah

England were without first-choice right-back Reece James and back-up option Jarell Quansah in the clash with DR Congo.

Chelsea star James is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, while his inclusion in the squad was always a risk, given his issues over the last few seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s Quansah, who struggled in the last group outing against Panama, is battling to recover from a twisted ankle he suffered in that game.

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However, speaking ahead of the Mexico clash, Tuchel gave a further update on the fitness of both players, telling reporters: “They are getting close. They are getting closer and closer. I saw them on the pitch.

“In the nature of their injury, Jarell is a little bit ahead of Reecey. But the race was close even to make it into the match squad this time, so we need to make sure that we have more matches.

“That is the main focus and then they will be available very soon.”