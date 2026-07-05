Thomas Tuchel given a ‘slight headache’ as England boss reveals altitude effects ahead of Mexico showdown

Thomas Tuchel admits he ‘felt a slight headache’ as England adjust to the altitude in Mexico ahead of their World Cup last-16 clash at the Azteca Stadium in the early hours of Monday morning UK time.

The Three Lions head coach has already pointed out that his players are at a disadvantage due to the game being played at around 7,200ft above sea level.

England arrived in Mexico City on Friday evening and Tuchel says his players do not have enough time to adapt to the altitude.

Mexico, meanwhile, are yet to concede a goal at the World Cup and have played all four of their matches at high altitude, with three games at Azteca Stadium and the other in Guadalajara.

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The effects of altitude make the air thinner and mean that less oxygen is taken into the bloodstream with each breath. That can then lead to increased heart rate, shortness of breath, dehydration, and quicker and more intense fatigue.

Tuchel said he had felt it since arriving on Saturday evening, admitting: “We feel it even if we don’t train, I felt a slight headache through the day, for example.

“I didn’t sleep as well as the days before but nothing you cannot handle and that you cannot adapt.

“The players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went they could cope with it better.

“It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt, it is impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least.

“It is not a coincidence Mexico starts their matches strong and aggressively as the first 15 to 20 minutes maybe the tougher. Once we overcome that, I think we are in a good place.

“The players are kind of adapted – you know about the situation. We will take care of what we need to take care of. We need a strong performance and I feel we will have one.”

England team news ahead of Mexico showdown

As for England’s team news ahead of the clash, Reece James missed the final training session before the Mexico clash but Jarell Quansah is available for selection again.

Tuchel told the media on Saturday that James would need a late assessment before deciding if he was fit enough for the substitutes bench.

There was positive news, however, with regards to Quansah, who has returned to full training after suffering a hamstring issue in the final group game against Panama.

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Djed Spence disappointed after being selected at right-back for the victory over DR Congo, although midfielder Declan Rice finished the match in that position.

The Arsenal midfielder has been carrying a hamstring issue but is set to be available for the tie at the Azteca Stadium.