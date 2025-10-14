Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he thinks there is a “club feel” with his England side, while he has issued a response to the “stick” from supporters.

On Tuesday night, England booked their place at next summer’s World Cup by beating Latvia 5-0 in their latest qualifier.

Tuchel’s side maintained their perfect record in their qualifying group in Riga, with a brace from Harry Kane and smart finishes from Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze contributing to their resounding victory.

The Three Lions appeared to be on the right track under Tuchel, with the impressive performances of Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson contributing to the positivity surrounding the national team.

Speaking after Tuesday’s match, Tuchel explained why he thinks there is a “club feel” with his side, who were given “brilliant support” by the visiting fans.

“Brilliant. Such a good mood in the dressing room. It feels very different because it is our dream to go to America and now we made it with another good performance and top result. Very happy,” Tuchel said on ITV.

“We are dominant in games, we are hungry. We have a lot of ball wins in the opponent’s half. It is good. We are on our way.

“It is a club feel because we play very aggressive with a high press. It is a very physical game. Everyone needs to buy into the idea because otherwise you cannot press so high.

“The guys train on a high level and the group is a very good group and it is a pleasure to coach them. Step by step we are getting there.”

On the England fans, he added: “I got some stick in the first half but fair enough and well done, good sense of humour and no problem. It was brilliant support from start to finish.”

Tuchel also revealed why he thinks Kane is one of the best strikers he has worked with. He said: “He is on top of the list. He is in top shape mentally and physically and full of confidence.”

Gordon, meanwhile, has insisted that he is “not scared of competition” as he faces a battle with FC Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford to start at the World Cup.

“Amazing. It is something I have dreamed of as a kid. Probably didn’t hit me till I got into the changing room and saw everyone celebrating,” Gordon told BBC 5 Live.

“I think definitely in the last three performances they have been my best for England. I still feel like I can do more. If I want to be a top elite world level winger, I have got loads more to do.

“I’m not scared of competition. It pushes me to be better, it pushes us all to be better.

“Every young lad dreams of playing in a World Cup for England.”