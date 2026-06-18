Thomas Tuchel gets contentious England selection call ‘right’ as pundits ‘love’ WC mauling of Croatia

Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel got one of his first major World Cup calls spot on as England sealed a statement win over Croatia, with Jude Bellingham fully justifying the faith shown in him by the Three Lions chief.

England produced a stunning second-half display to blow Croatia away in Dallas, scoring twice to run out 4-2 winners against the 2018 runners-up and 2022 semi-finalists.

Two goals from skipper Harry Kane saw him surpass Gary Lineker as England’s top scorer at World Cups, but sloppy defending twice allowed Croatia back in the game to level the sides level at the break.

However, a half-time pep-talk from Tuchel worked wonders as Bellingham scored early in the second period as England tore their opponents to shreds and could have scored three or four more but for the brilliance of Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic.

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Substitute Marcus Rashford’s late strike put the gloss on the win, though, while Tuchel’s decision to opt for Bellingham over Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role was proven to be the right call, according to Shearer.

“Well you can have the discussion – Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers – but the manager has made the right one because he has come up with something like that,” Shearer told BBC Sport after the Real Madrid superstar popped up with another crucial goal for his country.

“He sees the spot, has a look there, knows where he wants to put it and guides it in there. It was a great finish and great start to the second half for England.”

Discussing England’s opening win more generally, Shearer added: “I think there’s so many positives to come out of that performance.

“The goals that they scored and how they stood strong when they did come under pressure. All in all a good night for England. Lots of positives.”

Rooney raves over ‘great’ England display

Former England captain Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, said he ‘loved’ the performance at AT&T Stadium and believes it gives the Three Lions the perfect platform to build from.

The Manchester United legend said: “I loved it. I thought it was a great performance.

“They can do a little better with the two goals [they conceded] but so positive and getting to the ball, creating chances, making it hard for Croatia to get out.

‘That was as exciting a first game of a tournament I’ve seen for a long time. I think it was a great performance.

“I think the main thing was making a positive start and for England to win the game was the main thing for me tonight and we’ve seen Argentina who have been brilliant.

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“France in the second half were brilliant but this tournament doesn’t start until the knockout stages and England will get to the knockout stages then it’ll start.

“Now it’s about building momentum for when we get there.”

England face Ghana in their next group game on Tuesday night before rounding out the opening phase of the competition against Panama on June 27.