Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told England his salary demands after being made their top target, according to reports.

The 51-year-old German led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 but was sacked the following year before moving to Bayern Munich.

He has been among the bookmakers’ favourites for the England job since Gareth Southgate stood down after Euro 2024.

A report from Sky Sports News indicating that he is now in ‘pole position’ to take the England job, follows a Times report on Monday which said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had been sounded out about the role.

Tuchel is without a club, having left Bayern Munich at the end of last season. The Bavarian’s team missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Man Utd are also reportedly lining up a move for Tuchel if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag after a terrible start to the Premier League campaign.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Tuchel ‘is interested in becoming the next permanent England manager after entering advanced talks with the Football Association’.

The newspaper adds: ‘It is believed that there have now been advanced talks with Tuchel and that more are planned. It is unclear whether there are any further talks planned with other candidates.’

And GiveMeSport have revealed that former Chelsea boss Tuchel ‘would only want a salary slightly over £100,000-per-week to take the job’ as England manager.

The report continues: ‘GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Tuchel is a leading candidate for the vacant England role, though Pep Guardiola, [Eddie] Howe and Graham Potter are among the others to receive informal approaches for their talents.’

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Pep Guardiola to manage Everton AND England? It’s an idea…

👉 Six England players who would relish Guardiola appointment, including Arsenal star who rejected him

👉 Tuchel and Pep now ahead of Carsley in England manager running…

Former England striker Gary Lineker has praised interim boss Lee Carsley for having “the balls” to try something new in Thursday’s Nations League defeat to Greece.

“I don’t mind him doing [things] a little bit [different],” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast. “I feel for him. If he was in the role permanently and he tried that, you’d go: ‘That’s alright’.

“Let’s be realistic, it’s a glorified friendly, it’s not a World Cup qualifier. If he got the permanent role I would say that’s fine.

“I actually admire him to have the balls, the cojones, to try something like that when you are actually trying to get the job because that is brave, and that is bold. I admire that.”

Lineker’s podcast pal Micah Richards agreed, saying: “At least they were brave. I’m with Gary on that, I don’t mind managers who are brave, especially in a game like today.

“I just hope against Finland he goes for it again and then gets a few goals, get their confidence.”