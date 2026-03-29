Thomas Tuchel’s experimental 35-man England camp has been hit by a wave of withdrawals as eight players, including three key Arsenal stars, departed the squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Japan.

The exodus is headlined by Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke, all of whom have been released back to their clubs for “medical assessment” following the 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

While Tuchel’s decision to split his massive squad into two separate training groups was intended to manage workloads, the optics of the departures, particularly the Arsenal duo, have raised immediate questions about the friction between international requirements and the Premier League title race.

Rice and Saka only joined the camp on Friday, having been given extra recovery time, yet both have departed without playing a single minute of international football this window.

Tuchel was pragmatic about the situation, framing the exits as a necessary culling of the group rather than a cause for alarm.

“We have to be realistic about what we can demand from the players at this stage of the season,” Tuchel told reporters.

“If a player is not at 100 per cent, there is no point in them being here for a friendly. It allows us to look at others who are fighting for a place in the final World Cup squad.”

Madueke’s departure is perhaps the most concerning for Arsenal fans, with the winger seen leaving the camp in a protective boot following a heavy challenge in training.

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John Stones, Adam Wharton, Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also been released, thinning the ranks significantly before the Japan fixture.

The mass withdrawal has created a bizarre dynamic within the squad, specifically regarding Ben White. The defender, whose return to the England fold was a major talking point of Tuchel’s first squad, remains in the camp as the sole Arsenal representative following the departures of his club teammates.

The situation has naturally invited scrutiny over whether this is a genuine injury crisis or a tactical club vs country compromise.

With the Premier League reaching its business end, the timing of the medical assessments for Rice and Saka is undeniably convenient for Mikel Arteta, though Tuchel insisted the decisions were made by the England medical staff.

Adding to the sense of a squad in transition, Tuchel did not mince words regarding Harry Maguire’s future. Despite the withdrawals in defence, the Man United veteran was told he is currently fifth-choice in the pecking order, leaving his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

“Harry is a professional, but I have to be honest with him,” Tuchel added. “We have younger players who are playing at a very high level every week. The door is never closed, but the competition is very high.”

The departures leave Tuchel with a leaner, 27-man squad for the Japan game, where he is expected to hand more minutes to the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and the newly-recalled White as he finalises his plans for the summer.

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