Thomas Tuchel disagrees with Enzo Maresca as concern raised over Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has publicly shot down an Enzo Maresca theory over Chelsea man Reece James after the full-back was picked in the new England manager’s first squad.

James earned a recall to the England squad for the international break in March – Tuchel’s first in charge. The last of James’ 16 Three Lions appearances came in 2023. He has regularly missed games for Chelsea due to injury since then.

But Tuchel knows James from his time at Chelsea – the right-back has played more games, scored more goals and provided more assists under the German than any other manager.

He also knows, therefore, what his best position is, and is in disagreement with Chelsea boss Maresca over that.

“I know Reece. In calling him up now, we made sure before we called him up that he was constantly available in training, that he was constantly available to be picked for matches – so that when he’s not picked for matches, it’s not because of injury, it’s just a choice of the club to maybe protect him a little bit. This was the basis for the nomination.

“I still feel he is a player for the full-back and wing-back positions, I think we have enough players in central midfield who are more specialists there.

“We need to see if he can do this [play a physically demanding role]. He needs to prove the point, to be honest, he needs to prove that he can do it.

“I’m aware he was exposed to less high-intensity work because he played a different role, he started playing in a back three, so with the ball they were building a back three with him which he did also for me at Chelsea.”

Tuchel’s comments come after Blues boss Maresca suggested he sees James as capable of playing in a more advanced, central role.

“When I signed with Chelsea, probably the day after, I sent him a video about seeing him as a midfielder,” he said.

“I see Reece as a midfielder, not now – since day one. Before I met him for the first time, he was on holiday, and I sent him a clip of him playing in midfield.”

James played in midfield for Chelsea against Copenhagen of late, and prior to that, played the role during his time at Wigan, at a much easier level than the Premier League and international football.

But Tuchel feels he has to “prove the point” that he can do it in high-intensity games, suggesting he will not put any thought into James playing in midfield until that happens.

